New Hastings bakery and coffee shop opens

It is being run by Andy and Amanda Daden. Andy explained: “It was previously "The Cake Box" and was a very popular business but the owner had to close two years ago due to ill health.

“We have refurbished the premises and reopened as Manda's. We are a Bakery with fresh made sandwiches and rolls, hot pastries and Barista coffee.

“We have seating for 32 inside and a few tables outside, and later in the year we will also become a cafe offering cooked breakfasts and light lunches.

"We are experimenting and constantly trying new things all the time. It’s been a learning curve but we are really enjoying it. We are currently open 7am – 2pm midweek and 8am – 2pm on Saturday. We started opening until 5pm, but now, with summer it is very quiet in the afternoons as everyone is one the beach.

"As it gets to autumn we may look at extending the hours and going back to doing things like baked potatoes and soups. We are hoping to have our kitchen fully up and running by the end of September.

"We take telephone orders but will soon be looking at doing deliveries.”

Amanda added: “We are also looking at doing themed evenings, with the aim of making it a social hub for the local community.”

Manda’s uses respected local suppliers, getting its bread from Oak Bakery and coffee from the Rye Bay Coffee Company.

1 . Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. L-R: Melanie Blondrage, Amanda and Andy Daden. Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. L-R: Melanie Blondrage, Amanda and Andy Daden. Photo: staff

2 . Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. Photo: staff

3 . Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. Manda's at 32 Fernside Avenue, St Leonards. Photo: staff