New Hastings festival will celebrate King Harold's great love

Harold and Edith statue at West Marina Gardens

The Edith Festival sees a whole series of talks, screening and events taking place at The White Rock Hotel on Tuesday October 11.

It has been organised by the Friends of Edith, a local group committed to protecting the statue of Edith and Harold in West Marina Gardens, St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex and to increasing the awareness and appreciation for Edith Swan-neck who is depicted in the statue finding the body of her husband, King Harold, killed at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The festival, on October 11, begins with a guided tour of the statue at West Marina Gardens, at the end of the seafront, at 11am and is free to attend.

Then there are events taking place at the White Rock Hotel, all day and into the evening.

Hastings Borough Council projects manager Kevin Boorman will talk about the Hastings Castle Rejuvenation Project at 1.30pm. Canterbury historian David Reekie talks about Edith in Canterbury from 2.30pm and there will be further talks by historians from 4pm. At 6.45pm, local playwright and actor Heather Leech performs her one-woman play King Harold’s Mother.

People can also view local film-maker Andrew Kötting’s 2016 film ‘Edith Walks’ together with a video message from him and local author Iain Sinclair as well as displays and information sheets about the work of Friends of Edith.