A woman and her team say they are on a mission to start a revolution in housing co-operatives in Hastings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Lisa Rhodes, 52, is behind the creation of Maslow Housing Co-operative, based at 5 Harold Place in the town centre.

She said it is a community-led housing initiative designed to raise awareness of the housing crisis and funds for housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also offering workshops, such as woodwork, knitting and other activities, a retail outlet, as well as providing a venue for community events.

Adam 'Iafra' Daniels, Sharon Lisa Rhodes and Nick Dewsbery

Babilicious, the popular café run by Barbara Brett, also recently moved to the venue and reopened in July after being shut for a year and a half.

The housing co-operative project has been five years in the making, Sharon said.

She added: “This year is the UN’s International Year of the Co-operatives and we were encouraged by this in January when we found out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been on this mission for five years, learning about co-operatives and trying to find an ideal community.

“We then all got together as a committee in November 2024.

“I founded this co-operative because I have spent 25 years in poor accommodation and living on my own when I shouldn’t have been.

“So I have created this for people who want the ideal house with enough support and want to give support back to the community.”

The committee is made up of Sharon, Adam Daniels, and Nick Dewsbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon said: “We are going to be creating shared living solutions under co-operative rules in buildings which are exempt from HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licensing. As a housing co-operative you can take over a former care home if you want to.”

A housing co-operative is a group of people who manage and control the housing in which they live.

Each person is a member of the organisation and has an equal say in decision-making. No member individually owns or makes profit at the expense of another.

Sharon said Maslow Housing Co-operative is named after the American psychologist Abraham Maslow, who created Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid.

These needs, starting from the most basic, are physiological, safety, love/belonging, esteem, and self-actualisation.

His philosophy appears on the walls of the new housing co-operative in Harold Place.

Sharon said: “I have promised Hastings Borough Council that I will start a revolution in co-operatives to educate the town about them. We will be running fun events and trying to find solutions to the housing crisis.”

More information about the co-operative can be found on its website at www.maslowhc.com or visiting its Facebook page.