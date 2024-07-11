Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly elected Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has wasted no time in getting to work on what she sees as some of the main issues affecting Hastings.

Speaking to the Observer this week she said: “I am in the process of setting up a team and a local office which will respond to people’s concerns.

One of the main issues I want to address is the situation which has seen 3,000 local children missing school because the union is in dispute with the University of Brighton Academies Trust (UBAT) over its lack of support and funding for its schools in Hastings.

"I have written to the Minister of State for Education Catherine McKinnell about UBAT retaining around 20 percent of the funding for Hastings schools, compared to an average of 6 percent for all academy trusts.

Helena Dollimore

"I will also be putting some urgent questions to Southern Water over what they have done to our community with repeated flooding and people going without water for days.

"I will be working on the change that people voted for. They want to see action on the NHS, the cost of living crisis and making our streets safer.

"As I said at my acceptance speech I am not just representing the people who voted for me, but for everyone in the constituency. I will work my socks off for the people of this town, where I grew up and have roots.”

