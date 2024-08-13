Bizarre But True, run by Alex Hedger and Liam Upjohn, is based at St Andrew’s Mews, in Waldegrave Street.

The pair said the attraction contains a whole host of oddities, such as a piece of coal from the wreck of the Titanic and an astronaut’s spacesuit that spent more than 140 days in space.

Alex said: “We’re an oddity museum and a bizarre bar with a range of unusual beers, sodas and gourmet donuts served off hooks.

“The museum attraction takes 45 minutes to one hour to complete and takes guests on a journey through lavishly-themed worlds, including a jungle undergrowth, space capsule, Egyptian tomb and even stepping out onto the surface of the Moon.

“The museum features more than 100 rare and exotic oddities and artefacts, including a real human brain preserved in alcohol, a piece of coal from the wreck of the Titanic, an Egyptian mummified foot, astronaut spacesuit gloves that spent 144 days in space and much, much more.

“The experience is brought to life using powerful musical scores and narration via personal audio gadgets, which are included free with each ticket.

“There are also a range of interactive experiences, including a cold water bath of salt water at -2 degrees, so people can see how cold the water really was which the Titanic sank in, the opportunity to smell what an Egyptian mummy actually smells like, the chance to walk on a real piece of moon rock, and a laser maze to reach a vault containing a real million dollars in used banknotes.”

Alex added that the new owners of St Andrew’s Mews, who took over two years ago, are ‘keen to curate a collection of unusual and fun, food, entertainment and shopping businesses with a vibrant atmosphere’.

He said: “Over the coming year there will be even more exciting new additions which are currently ‘top secret’, but will pack a real ‘wow factor’, including two new attractions which myself and Liam are currently building too.

“The Mews’ transformation is aimed for completion by spring/summer next year.

“Currently during the summer weeks they’re running late evenings on Fridays with live jazz outside. Our Bizarre But True Bar, Calima Kitchen, Sussex Biltong Company and 3 Souls and A Bowl are all opening late for these events too.”

1 . Bizarre BUT True, a new Oddities Museum, has opened in St Andrew's Mews, Hastings. L-R: Alex Hedger and Liam Upjohn. Bizarre BUT True, a new Oddities Museum, has opened in St Andrew's Mews, Hastings. L-R: Alex Hedger and Liam Upjohn. Photo: staff

