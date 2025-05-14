New Hastings tapestry is now on show

In 1995 a community project called Hastings in Stitches saw a tapestry made up of 68 small panels of embroidery that delivered an art piece depicting 68 local organisations.

This piece was created by local embroidery and textiles makers with the organisations within the Women’s Co-operative. The tapestry is still on display in Hastings Town Hall.

Arts on Prescription worked alongside 68 organisations and 15 local embroidery artists to create the new piece to celebrate the 30th birthday of the original. Project lead James Thomas said: “We wanted to celebrate this original piece of work, by recreating an updated version that celebrates the incredible organisations of Hastings today and acknowledges the great work and support they offer to residents of the town.

"I was visiting the Town Hall and I noticed this incredible tapestry of embroidery and patchworking. On closer inspection I could see that each panel told the story of the organisation. Many are long gone over the last 30 years, some are still operating, and the panel design was easy to recognise the organisation and for the work they still do to support the local community including St Michael’s Hospice”. Tara Reddy of Arts on Prescription, said: “When James approached us to see if we would like to be a partner of this project, he had such enthusiasm for the original piece highlighting the original organisations that took part. We felt creating a new piece of work would be a fantastic way to acknowledge the organisations that shape the town. Thankfully the Arts Council England could see the aims of the project and shared our enthusiasm.” Organisations taking part were given the opportunity to choose a designer of choice who will design and create the piece of work, working alongside and coaching the organisation’s team on creating the piece.

Arts on Prescription, based in Alexander Park, facilitated the 68 panels coming to life. Claire Buckley, who was involved in the the original piece created in 1995, said: “I was really pleased to be invited to be part of this project to revisit Hastings in Stitches to create a textile panel. I was teaching at Hillcrest School (now Hastings Academy) when we made the first version. Now as a freelance textile artist it is great to be involved again and to see how the town has changed.” James Thomas said: “The tapestry involved 68 local organisations, 28 designers and a lot of love.”

People can view the work at the museum for free until Sunday September 7.

