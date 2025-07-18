New Hastings town centre wall mural

It replaces an earlier America Ground mural that had begun to fade. The original mural, which became something of a local landmark, was painted in 2001 by local artists Jon Cole, Susan Elliott, Pete Thompsett and Benjamin Gough.

What was known as The America Ground comprises Robertson Street, Claremont and Trinity Street.

In the early 19th century, this was a beach, considered to be outside the boundaries of the town. It became occupied by people who built shacks to live in rent-free, often utilising up-turned boats. Prior to being cleared in 1850, the area consisted largely of ropewalks and shacks.

It occupied around eight acres of the foreshore and was home to nearly 200 buildings and 1,000 people. It was considered a ‘No Mans Land` and independent of any law or order. Those who occupied it, when challenged hoisted the American Flag, very much a symbol of independence at that time.

Bob Tipler, landlord of the Albion pub, has been a key figure in promoting the heritage of The America Ground over the years, and co-wrote the production of America Ground – The Musical, which sold-out.

There are plans to take the musical to the Stables Theatre next year, following a successful fund-raising event.

Also new this year, is a special America Ground stone planter at the end of Robertson Street.

Local historian Steve Peak has written a book called The America Ground Hastings, which is available from local bookshops.

