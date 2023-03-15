Tim Morris was appointed to the position of Head Verger on March 12.
In a statement Chichester Cathedral said: “Tim has been commissioned as our Head Verger.
“Many will already know Tim, as he has formed an integral part of the team since joining in Christmas 2018.
“We welcome you to join us in praying for Tim and his team as they continue to serve our Cathedral community.”
Tim’s appointment comes after, former Head Verger, Howard Waddell, retired after 17 years in the position in the city.
Following his retirement Howard said: “I would like to thank the Cathedral community: our staff team, volunteers and congregation, and in particular our Dean, Stephen, for his trust and confidence during my time at Chichester Cathedral. I am also incredibly grateful to our Assistant Verger Tim for his hard work and positive attitude – particularly as the Cathedral emerged from the pandemic.”