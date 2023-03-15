Chichester Cathedral has announced the appointment of a new Head Verger.

Tim Morris was appointed to the position of Head Verger on March 12.

In a statement Chichester Cathedral said: “Tim has been commissioned as our Head Verger.

“Many will already know Tim, as he has formed an integral part of the team since joining in Christmas 2018.

“We welcome you to join us in praying for Tim and his team as they continue to serve our Cathedral community.”

Tim’s appointment comes after, former Head Verger, Howard Waddell, retired after 17 years in the position in the city.