Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

New Head Verger appointed at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral has announced the appointment of a new Head Verger.

By Sam Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:07 GMT

Tim Morris was appointed to the position of Head Verger on March 12.

In a statement Chichester Cathedral said: “Tim has been commissioned as our Head Verger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Many will already know Tim, as he has formed an integral part of the team since joining in Christmas 2018.

Most Popular
Chichester Cathedral has announced the appointment of a new Head Verger.
Chichester Cathedral has announced the appointment of a new Head Verger.
Chichester Cathedral has announced the appointment of a new Head Verger.

“We welcome you to join us in praying for Tim and his team as they continue to serve our Cathedral community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tim’s appointment comes after, former Head Verger, Howard Waddell, retired after 17 years in the position in the city.

Following his retirement Howard said: “I would like to thank the Cathedral community: our staff team, volunteers and congregation, and in particular our Dean, Stephen, for his trust and confidence during my time at Chichester Cathedral. I am also incredibly grateful to our Assistant Verger Tim for his hard work and positive attitude – particularly as the Cathedral emerged from the pandemic.”