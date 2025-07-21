New headstone unveiled for inspector killed in Eastbourne

A newly-restored headstone has been unveiled for a police inspector murdered in Eastbourne over 100 years ago.

Inspector Arthur Walls was killed in the line of duty in October 1912 after he responded alone to reports of a burglary at a home in South Cliff Avenue.

When he confronted the intruder, he was shot twice and died at the scene, leaving behind a widow and three children, Sussex Police said.

He was described by the local press as being ‘genial and kind towards his colleagues and the public’.

Sussex Police officers at the ceremony (left) and Arthur Walls (right). Photo: Sussex Police Federation/Archive

Over a century since his death, his headstone had deteriorated ‘significantly’. A newly-restored headstone was unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, July 18, following donations from Sussex Police and Sussex Police Federation.

The Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery organised the restoration, which was done by a local stonemasons, Tookey Memorials.

The headstone was formally unveiled by Sussex Police Federation Chair Raffaele Cioffi and Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Rosie Ross. The Mayor of Eastbourne and dignitaries from the local community were in attendance, along with serving officers, volunteers and members of the public.

Kevin Gordon, Chair of Friends of Ocklynge Cemetery and retired British Transport Police officer, led the proceedings with a moving tribute to Inspector Walls.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Rosie Ross said: "Inspector Walls showed immense bravery in the line of duty, and today's ceremony was a powerful reminder of the risks police officers take every day to protect the public.

"It's our honour to preserve his memory and ensure that his sacrifice is never forgotten".