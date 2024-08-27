Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new home and lifestyle shop is set to open in Chichester later this year.

Vinegar Hill, which sells upmarket homeware, gifts and clothing, is set to open a new branch in North Street, Chichester later this year.

The retailer, which has branches in Horsham, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Farnham and elsewhere, started in 1997, and now has 14 stores all over the country. It is set to take over an empty unit previously occupied by Susie Watson Designs, a furniture showroom which closed earlier this year.

It is not yet known when the shop will open exactly, but Vinegar Hill is expected to do so some time in autumn.

Punters can expect to enjoy the North Street shop later this year.

Speaking to customers on Instagram, Beth, the founder of Vinegar Hill said “We are really excited to be opening in Chichester in the autumn. If you would like to join our team, and you live in the area, please contact us on jobs@vinegarhill.co.uk and we look forward to meeting you very soon.”