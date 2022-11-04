New home in Bognor Regis hits all the right notes for professional singer

Charlotte, 30, and her partner Karl Maclean, 36, bought a three bedroom house on the Rookery Park development site off New Barn Lane in North Bersted, less than a mile from their old home where they’d lived for six years.

After visiting the site back in March, they moved into the new home with their one year old son Alfie in September.

Charlotte said: “We did visit a few other developments as well, but Bellway’s showhome was the only one that was 100 per cent faultless. It was so well-built that even when we were trying to find a flaw, we simply couldn’t.”

Charlotte and Karl outside their new home

Brought up in Croydon, Charlotte is a professional singer who has performed at the Royal Albert Hall and in Cathedrals across the south of England. She studied music performance at the University of Chichester and has since spent time teaching, performing and conducting large choirs and school events.

She said: “We started looking to redecorate our old property because it had been built quite a while ago. We tried to make some alterations, but it quickly became obvious that it was going to be too expensive to renovate the house.

“That’s when we started to look for a new build so that we could buy something fresh and make it our own without much effort or expense.

“We put our house on the market earlier this year and we got an offer for it in within two days. By the end of the week, we had reserved this plot at Rookery Park because we felt it was the right place for us.

“We used to go on walks in the same neighbourhood where Rookery Park is now during the lockdown and so we have always liked how peaceful and relaxing this area is.”

She said their new home is a big change from their previous terraced property, which she said was in a ‘fairly busy location.’

To find out more about the development, and browse a range of three and four bedroom detached houses, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wessex/rookery-park.

