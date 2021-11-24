New homeless support service starts in East Sussex

The housing-related floating support service aims to reduce homelessness and help vulnerable people who need support living independently.

The scheme launched yesterday (Tuesday, November 23) and will run for the next five years. It combines existing support contracts for working age and older adults into a single county-wide service – the contract is valued at around £3.8 million per year.

Run by charity BHT Sussex, the service is provided to people in Eastbourne, Lewes, Hastings and Brighton.

Homeless support service starts in East Sussex. Photo from BHT Sussex. SUS-211124-105226001

Nikki Homewood, director of advice and support services for BHT Sussex, said, “We are in no doubt about the importance of this service in supporting East Sussex residents to be able to remain in their own homes or to find and sustain accommodation suited to their needs. We are very excited about this new challenge and to be working with the council, as their preferred strategic partner to further develop this key provision.

“Staff assigned to the service who were previously employed by Southdown Housing Association, Peabody and South-East Independent Living Ltd have transferred to BHT Sussex. This means that people who have been receiving services will continue to receive support from someone known to them. Service users have been provided with a contact number to ask us any questions relating to their future support.

“New referral arrangements are in place. Details of these can be found on the BHT Sussex website at www.bht.org.uk/east-sussex-referrals.”

Councillor Carl Maynard, lead member for adult social care and health at East Sussex County Council, said, “It’s so important that the right support is easily accessible for those wanting to continue to live independently and safely in their own homes, and for those who need support to access housing, regardless of their age or location in the county.

Nikki Homewood, director of advice and support services for BHT Sussex. Photo from BHT Sussex. SUS-211124-105212001