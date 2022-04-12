New homeowners mark milestone for Seaward Homes’s 50th year of first-class homes

Julia and David Butterworth discovered their Seaward Homes property after a house they were buying was beset by legal problems. It turned out to their advantage when they came across The Gables, a select development of just five bungalows and six apartment SUS-221204-140554001

Julia and David Butterworth discovered their Seaward Homes property after a house they were buying was beset by legal problems. It turned out to their advantage when they came across The Gables, a select development of just five bungalows and six apartments.

Julia said: “We spotted details of The Gables online and on our walks in the area so we called to find out more. It’s a nice, small development and it’s close to Fishbourne Roman Palace as well as Chichester where I was born and grew up, so the location really suited us.

“Knowing that Seaward Homes is an established local company with a very good reputation was also important as we reserved our new home off-plan.”

The home they eventually settled on was released for sale specially for David and Julia who were able to proceed with the purchase quickly having exchanged contracts for the sale of their former home. Although they are the first to move into The Gables, all the bungalows have already been snapped up.

Julia said: “Some of our friends wondered why we were buying a bungalow as we haven’t reached retirement age but we’re future-proofing by just skipping a step,

“Sadly we’ve seen people leave their later life move too late when it’s a huge challenge, so it’s lovely just to be able to look forward to settling into our new home and the lifestyle it offers without having to think about moving again.”