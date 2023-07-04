A community pub and brewery has been welcomed with open arms after opening this week.

The team at Brolly Brewing’s new taproom and brewery in Redkiln Close faced queues out the door for most of the opening night on Wednesday (July 28) as they launched the new site to the public.

Eight weeks worth of brewing was enjoyed by delighted craft beer and real ale enthusiasts in a matter of days, many of whom have returned several times since the opening.

Founder and head brewer Brook Saunders, from Horsham, first began commercially brewing in 2017 after opening a site in Wisborough Green, but with a love for the community in Horsham, decided a move to the town was He said: “We love the community in Horsham and we love being part of it. If I couldn't bring the brewery to Horsham then we probably would have closed.”

The Horsham brewery dream had been in the pipeline for a number of years, so Brook and his wife and business partner Holly were elated when the Redkiln Close site popped up.

"When we found it systems went back up to maximum."

A top team was then brought together from keen bartenders across the area, headed up by Ben Wilton, formerly of The Anchor Tap in East Street.

“We have got a wonderful team of people,” Brook added, and staff have been trained on the bars cocktail menu too.

Brook, Holly and the team at the brand-new venue

"We were overwhelmed by the response. I sat there going ‘what happens if it’s only a few friends that turn up’, it was just incredible — we had a huge surge of support from locals.”

With brewing taking place in-house, an afternoon or evening at the venue has proved to be more than just a pint. Alongside games on the traditional Sussex Toads table, the bar and taproom has also enjoyed a Sunday of smooth jazz, with several more live music and comedy nights planned for the near future.

You can find the new home of Brolly Brewing at Unit 8 Redkiln Close, Horsham, RH13 5QL.

The opening hours are:Wednesday 4-10pmThursday 4-10pmFriday 2-10pmSaturday 12-10pmSunday 12-6pm