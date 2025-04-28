New Horsham District Council chairman elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new chairman of Horsham District Council has been elected.

He is Councillor Tony Bevis who takes over from Councillor Nigel Emery for the year 2025 to 2026. New vice chairman is Councillor Joanne Knowles.

Councillor Bevis said: “I am honoured to be voted in as chairman of Horsham District Council and look forward to representing the council across the whole district.

“I look forward to meeting as many people and organisations as possible around the district – those who work tirelessly in the voluntary sector and in support of our local community groups, those who provide jobs and work here, and those who study and live here.

New Horsham Council chairman Tony Bevis with new vice chairman Joanne Knowles

“I also look forward to promoting the work of the local Citizens Advice which will be my chairman's charity for the year."

Vice chairman Councillor Knowles added: “My Horsham roots are deep as my grandparents and parents all lived in our beautiful district.

“I'm delighted to have been appointed to this office and look forward to supporting our distinguished chair of council.”