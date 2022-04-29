People over the age of 50 in Horsham looking for work will be supported by a new council support hub.

Horsham District Council has launched WISH 50+ to support more mature workers into employment.

The hub launched today (April 29) and will run on Fridays each week from noon until 3pm.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council leader and cabinet member, said: “I am really pleased that we are now able to offer these employment services to support this vital age group for our local economy.

“It’s more important than ever that we help this generation of our District thrive and get on the jobs ladder or update their skills to do something completely different in their working lives.

“This is a one stop shop for 50+ people looking for jobs and training opportunities, helping to boost their confidence and skills."

The hub will take the format of a weekly Friday get together in Horsham at Lavinia House (Dukes Square, Denne Road) and the council said it will provide focussed, interactive sessions designed to build confidence, discuss skills and open up new opportunities in the world of work.

Council advisers will be on hand to help with updating people's CV, making applications, interview preparation, personal development and refreshing applicants skills, including digital skills.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen added: “Now that the lockdowns are over we are pleased to open our doors and welcome people into the new hub for face to face conversations.

“I would urge as many eligible people as possible to come along and benefit from all the expert help and advice on offer, or even just for an informal chat.”