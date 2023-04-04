New Horsham incinerator 'will burn more waste than originally suggested'

A new incinerator set to be built in Horsham will burn more waste than originally suggested.

The community campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham says that incinerator site owners have said they expect the incinerator to receive 230,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year – compared with an original figure of 50,000 tonnes a year.

A spokesperson said: “The project has been controversial from the outset, with much public opposition, and was only approved on appeal after a public inquiry. It has now been revealed the incinerator will burn more waste than originally suggested.”

They added: “The planning inspector who chaired the public inquiry stated: ‘It is estimated that around 50,000 tonnes per annum would be recycled with the remaining 180,000 tonnes per annum of residual waste being combusted.’

Protesters at the public inquiry into plans to build an incinerator at Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR29101901

"However, Qair, the new owners, now say that ‘although the estimate of 50,000 tonnes per annum of recycling was the intended original purpose of the overall scheme, the project will receive up to 230,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste to be processed’.

“It is disappointing that it is intended to burn more waste in the proposed incinerator, with around 25 per cent of the waste left as ash at the end of the process, a portion of which is classified as hazardous.”