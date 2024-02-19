New Horsham school play equipment opened by MP Jeremy Quin
New playground equipment at a Horsham school has been officially opened by MP Sir Jeremy Quin.
Sir Jeremy was invited to open the equipment at St John’s Catholic Primary School in Blackbridge Lane.
The school received a ‘Sports Premium’ grant from the Government which enabled them to fund the new equipment which includes a giant swing, cross trainer, bikes and other fun pieces.
Sir Jeremy said the equipment “encourages the children to live active and healthy lifestyles whilst also having fun.”