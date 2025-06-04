New housing proposed for equestrian site in West Sussex village

Proposals are being put forward for new housing on an equestrian site in a West Sussex village.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for nine self-build homes at Oakhurst Centre in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst.

MM Planning Services, agents for the applicant, say in a statement to the council: “The proposed development is considered to be appropriately separated from neighbouring properties and would provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers.

"The indicative positioning of the proposed dwellings and distances maintained would ensure no harmful impact in terms of loss of outlook, light, privacy, or overbearing presence."

The equestrian site in Coneyhurst where new housing is being proposed

If permission is granted, the development would consist of four two-bedroom houses, three 3-bed houses and two four-bedroom properties which, say the agents, “would make a good contribution to local housing supply.”

An application for the demolition of buildings on the equestrian site was submitted and permitted by the council in November 2023.

The agents say that water neutrality would be achieved through the use of efficient fixtures and fittings and the harvesting of rainwater.

However, objections to the proposals are being made by some local residents who are concerned about roadway access, ‘overdevelopment’ of the area and a loss of general amenity.

One said: “I think this application is overdevelopment of this small site and alters the character of this rural location. This density in my opinion is more suited to a town centre location with all the local amenities a town centre offers.”