New housing proposed for village south of Horsham

Proposls are being put forward for new housing in a village south of Horsham.

Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council for seven four-bedroom detached houses with garages on land in Shoreham Road, Small Dole.

The land, at Delta on the western side of Shoreham Road, is outside of the defined built-up boundary of the village.

NME Planning Services, agents for the applicant, in a statement to the council say: “The wider site of Delta comprises a detached three-bed bungalow, detached garage and various outbuildings and agricultural buildings located to the rear/west of the main dwelling. The application consists of an enclosed field to the west of Delta which is bounded on all sides by extensive and mature hedging and foliage.”

The proposed housing site, outlined in red, in Shoreham Road, Small Dole

They say that planning approval was granted in 2023 for the change of use of a barn on the site into a house and point out that the barn is also locacted outside of the defined built-up area boundary.

They add: “The proposed development is considered to be appropriately separated from neighbouring properties and would provide a good level of accommodation for future occupiers. The indicative positioning of the proposed dwellings would ensure that there would be no impact in terms of loss of outlook or light, overlooking or any potential overbearing impact to neighbouring properties.”

They maintain that seven extra self-build houses in the village “would contribute towards the much-needed supply of houses. Small sites can often be built out relatively quickly.”

They conclude: “Given the position of the council with regards to its five-year housing supply, the location of the site adjacent to a settlement boundary, and recent decisions relating to residential development outside of built-up areas, the proposal represents an appropriate form of development in this location.”

No decisions have yet been made.