New housing proposed for West Sussex village site

A new housing development is being proposed for land in a West Sussex village.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to build four three-bedroom properties on land north of Montpelier Cottages in Old London Road, Washington.

It is proposed that each property would have car parking space and a garden, and that acoustic fencing would be provided along with an ecological buffer zone bordering the A24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agents Archevolve, on behalf of applicant Mr James Williams, say in a statement to the council that vehicle access to the site is proposed from Montpelier Gardens and that the area has already been identified in the area’s Neighbourhood Plan as a site for ‘further residential growth.’

New housing is being proposed for land near Montpelier Gardens in Washington, West Sussex

They add: “The scale of the development, at four dwellings, will not give rise to any significant increase in traffic movements or result in any adverse impact on the operation of the local highway network.”

They say that the properties would ‘deliver much-needed housing in a suitable and supported location.’