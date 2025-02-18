Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supermarket in Hastings has created more than 30 full- and part-time jobs as it expands its online shopping service, it said.

Morrisons said the new roles come as the supermarket chain looks to service online orders for customers in Hastings from its store on Queens Road directly.

The roles include home delivery drivers, online team leaders and online customer assistants.

A spokesperson said: “The range of products available for customers to order for home delivery or Click & Collect in Hastings is also expanding as Morrisons introduces fresh Market Street favourites from its expert bakers, butchers and fishmongers. Some of the products that customers will now be able to order include freshly baked tiger bread, fresh cream sponge cakes and in store prepared pizza.

“New customers should keep their eyes peeled on their first shop as they may find a little extra treat as a thank you for shopping with Morrisons online.

“As well as groceries and household items, customers are able to order food for parties from the Food to Order service. Customers can place a stand alone order or include their Food To Order purchase alongside their regular grocery order.

“Customers can opt to have their shopping delivered straight to their home on the same day, or place an order within the next four weeks for either a home delivery or Click & Collect slot. Alternatively, they can choose a same-day Express or Click & Collect service. Delivery prices start from £1.50.

“Morrisons also has the option of online delivery passes, which allows customers to shop online as often as they like without having to pay for delivery every time they check out. For more information on this, please visit the Morrisons website.”

Charlotte Exell, director of online at Morrisons, said: “We’re continuing to grow our online services and we are very excited to be expanding the range of Market Street products our online customers can choose from in Hastings.

“We look forward to serving the community of Hastings and are delighted to welcome over 30 new colleagues to our team.”