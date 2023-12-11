A new ‘kitchen share’ scheme is being launched in Horsham to help small businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new support scheme is being set up by Horsham District Council to help local home caterers.

A spokesperson said that moving from a home kitchen to a more commercial catering space can be a significant financial investment for a small food business which is why it has developed an online matchmaking directory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Home-based caterers can browse the directory to seek out commercial kitchens that are willing to share their facilities,” a spokesperson said.

A new 'shared kitchen' scheme is being launched in Horsham to halp small food businesses

“Securing commercial kitchen facilities can have many benefits over working from a home kitchen. As well as increasing scalability in food production, caterers can appear more attractive to online partners which could result in increased trade.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said the scheme provided local home caterers with a chance to test out a different business model with relatively low risk by working with others in more commercially equipped kitchens.

She said it meant they could try out working in a commercial sized kitchen before taking the decision to commit to bigger premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are benefits too for businesses hiring out sections of their commercial premises, as this can provide an additional income for them.”

Anyone interested in hiring out some of their commercial workspace or home caterers looking for commercial space, can send their details to: [email protected] marked for the attention of ‘Kitchen Share Scheme’ or calling 01403 215479 for further information.