New London Bridge service is 'excellent news for our community', says Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 12:25 BST
A new railway service connecting Bognor Regis and Littlehampton to London Bridge has been praised by the local MP.

Alison Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said the new service is ‘excellent news for our community’, following a meeting with Southern Railway and Thameslink.

The new service will run mornings and evenings Monday to Thursday, connecting Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Barnham to the capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From Monday to Thursday, the new service will leave Bognor Regis at 7.02am, calling at Barnham at 7.18am before arriving at Littlehampton . This service then departs Littlehampton at 7.23am, arriving at London Bridge for 8:58am.

Alison Griffiths, MP, with Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway's Chief Executive Officerplaceholder image
Alison Griffiths, MP, with Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway's Chief Executive Officer

In the evening, the service will leave London Bridge at 6.03pm, arriving at Littlehampton at 7.28pm, departing at 7.34pm, before calling at Barnham for 7.42pm and Bognor Regis at 7.49pm.

"This is excellent news for our community. I will continue to work with Southern to ensure frequent and reliable services,” Alison Griffiths said.

Related topics:BarnhamThameslink
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice