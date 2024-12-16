New London Bridge service is 'excellent news for our community', says Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP

A new railway service connecting Bognor Regis and Littlehampton to London Bridge has been praised by the local MP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Griffiths, the Conservative MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said the new service is ‘excellent news for our community’, following a meeting with Southern Railway and Thameslink.

The new service will run mornings and evenings Monday to Thursday, connecting Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Barnham to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Monday to Thursday, the new service will leave Bognor Regis at 7.02am, calling at Barnham at 7.18am before arriving at Littlehampton . This service then departs Littlehampton at 7.23am, arriving at London Bridge for 8:58am.

Alison Griffiths, MP, with Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway's Chief Executive Officer

In the evening, the service will leave London Bridge at 6.03pm, arriving at Littlehampton at 7.28pm, departing at 7.34pm, before calling at Barnham for 7.42pm and Bognor Regis at 7.49pm.

"This is excellent news for our community. I will continue to work with Southern to ensure frequent and reliable services,” Alison Griffiths said.