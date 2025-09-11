New low impact exercise classes are coming to Burgess Hill

On Monday 15th September Sadie is starting low impact dance sessions at the newly reopened Park Centre, Burgess Hill.

Sadie said "Paracise is a gentle on the joints low intensity exercise class, with movements to improve your posture, balance, strength and mobility, without any floor work. The sessions are on Monday's at 11.45am, and it'll be a free lesson at our first session on 15th September".

She told us she's excited about starting Paracise classes at the new venue, which will be a welcome addition to her other classes at sites in Haywards Heath and Ansty.

A Paracise spokesperson said "It's a low-impact, gentle but effective functional exercise class to "fabulous" music. Paracise offers an entry point to people who would benefit physically and mentally from lower intensity exercise. Ideal for those who find regular classes too demanding, who haven't exercised for a long time, or who are coming back from injury. It may be accessible to those with a wide range of health conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, bad backs etc. Paracise follows the same formula, so wherever you attend a class, you can be confident it will be low impact, low intensity and no floor work"

For more information you can contact Sadie at [email protected]

Also, read our article about the recently opened Park Centre in Burgess Hill -

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/photos-and-videos-refurbished-youth-and-community-centre-reopens-in-burgess-hill-after-four-years-5308273

