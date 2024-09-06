The new care home in Selsey opened this month.

On Wednesday September 4, over 60 people attended the opening of Caraway House Care Home.

Mike Nichols, Chair of the Selsey Community Forum said: “This care home has been a long time in the making. It was part of plans that go back eight years. It’s taken that time to get a provider to build it.

"They’ve already got residents. The new care home here in Selsey serves residental, dementia and nursing care. There will eventually be 101 staff members and they’ve made an extensive effort to engage with the community in Selsey which has been appreciated.

The ribbon cutter to officially open the new care was Chair of the Selsey Community Forum Mike Nichols.

"The opening event was well attended… the care home have offered to host our mens breakfasts event that we do as the Community Forum for the next six months which was very kind of the.

"It was a nice day, a really happy occasion.”

Caraway House Wellbeing And Lifestyle Lead Trena Morey said: We are the first luxury Care Home to be built in Selsey and we are very excited to provide first-class of Nursing Care, Residential Care, Dementia Care and Respite Care we can provide care and support for up to 70 older individuals.”

Clinical Manager Justine Sanderson said: “This is the first care home of its type in Selsey and I’m so excited to be working here and be part of it. This is a purpose built luxury care home, which has been carefully designed for residents.”

Caraway House Care Home is located on Manor Road, Selsey, Chichester.