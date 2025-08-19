New mailbox scheme for homeless veterans and blue light workers launches in Littlehampton

A new mailbox scheme for homeless veterans and blue light workers has been set up in Littlehampton to provide a free, secure, fixed address they can access whenever they like.

Ex-Royal Engineer Dean Wormleighton came up with the idea and founded Squaddie Box CIC at the Modern Moulds Business Park in Wick to help veterans and emergency services personnel as they rebuild their lives.

He explained: "Starting with a personal mailbox, we provide the stability, resources and community they need to regain dignity and hope, ensuring they are never left behind."

The first box has been located at The Coppice Surgery in Rustington, where the tamper-proof individual pods are covered by CCTV.

Dean said: "It enables them to take control of their own lives and do what they want, and that is massive. What I am doing is putting them in control. It is a bridge back to society. It gives them an address."

The idea came to him last year, when he was really low, dealing with cancer and Lyme disease at the same time. Through Littlehampton Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club, he began helping homeless veterans and learned of one whose PIP application was delayed by six months because he did not have an address.

Dean said: "Not everyone wants a flat. Some are peopled out. It is hard to describe to people that feeling, it is lived experience and it can take a long time to sort that out. This gives them a grounding so they can go off and come back when they want to collect their mail. It is so simplistic."

A Crowdfunder has been launched at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/squaddie-box-cic to help Squaddie Box to expand the scheme across the south.

Dean said the community interest company was born from 35 years of experience in military, police and frontline services.

"As a disabled veteran with ADHD, dyslexia and PTSD, I’ve lived through the cracks that so many fall into. That’s why I created Squaddie Box, to offer dignity, stability and support to those often forgotten," he explained.

"Our core service is simple but life-changing. A secure mailbox isn’t just a box — it’s a gateway back to society. Alongside this, we offer mentoring, neurodivergent advocacy and practical training."

Dean said he was grateful to Dr Jeremy Mayhew and practice manager Jon Walsh at Angmering Medical Centre for supporting the scheme.