Bognor Regis business space The_Track has appointed a new manager as it continues to grow throughout the region.

James Tippett-Lles will take the helm in supporting The_Track’s blossoming community, which now has more than 29 members, and will be responsible for arranging mentorship events, support workshops and the day to day running of the space.

Mr Tippett-Lles brings a decade of hospitality experience to bear at the co-working space, having previously managed a golf club, operated pubs and hotels across Sussex, and run his own greetings card business. Now 62, the business veteran hopes to put his wealth of knowledge to good use as he ushers in a new generation of entrepreneurs.

He said he was first drawn to The_Track’s proven history of developing local enterprise and supporting business-for-good projects: “I’m delighted to be able to join an already thriving hub of professionals - this is a new and exciting challenge for me, personally,” he explained.

Photography at The Track in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, UK. Thursday 24th February 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

"The_Track continues to demonstrate its potential to benefit the wider region, and former manager Georgia, along with Community Assistant Hope and the team have already put the space on the map for start-ups through to growing businesses and freelancers. My values align totally with TownSq as a sustainable B-Corp company, and the way its range of member businesses aim to evolve, network and work together.

“To anyone currently becoming fed up of working from home, or who is looking to start or grow their business - get in touch with us. From coworking, to funded workspace and business support - we can help.”

To find out more about The_Track, visit thetrackbr.co.uk

