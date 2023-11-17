New manager for Hastings venue revealed
The council said that at its charity committee meeting last night (Thursday, November 16), it was agreed that Spun Glass Theatre should be appointed to manage Stade Hall, subject to completing legal and planning processes.
The authority said the theatre group, based in Hastings, wants to reclaim the original intention for the hall, as a vibrant community space for the town’s residents.
Proposed uses include theatre performances, drama, arts and craft performances; meeting place for parent and baby groups, live music events, a venue for community hire, exhibitions, events, training and performances from commercial and community organisations, cinema screenings and craft fairs.
The group will have to apply for the necessary planning permissions through the usual process before they can start to use the hall, the council said.
Cllr John Cannan, chair of the charity committee, said: “We are really pleased to be working with the Spun Glass Theatre on the future management of Stade Hall. They put together a good, community focused proposal which we believe fits with the intended purpose of the hall and will benefit residents and groups across Hastings.”
Ross Drury, Spun Glass creative director, said: “Our commitment to this proposal is a passionate and serious one. We love Hastings and St Leonards and firmly believe in the Stade Hall's potential to significantly contribute to the cultural life of our town in a meaningful and practical way. We will create new performances for and facilitate interesting and varied access to this hall for the community. Once we get the proverbial sea wind under our sail we are certain our town will feel and see the difference The Stade Hall can make.”