New menswear shop opens in Hastings

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mickey Whiteman, RD1 Clothing owner, said: “I have had a great response from local businesses and people in the area so far. They are looking forward to visiting a local menswear store to get a decent pair of jeans."

RD1 Clothing in Havelock Rd says its aims to only sell the best quality clothing from a range of globally sourced and UK brands.

Owner Mickey Whiteman said: “I have had a great response from local businesses and people in the area so far. They are looking forward to visiting a local menswear store to get a decent pair of jeans!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I worked as a store manager for an independent a while back in Hastings and when I visited back in January to scope out a property, I was stopped in the street at least three times asking if I was opening a shop, that gave me a buzz.”

Mickey Whiteman, RD1 Clothing owner, said: “I have had a great response from local businesses and people in the area so far. They are looking forward to visiting a local menswear store to get a decent pair of jeans."

The business has been receiving support and advice from the Let’s Do Business Group – a social enterprise in St Leonards.

A spokesperson for Let’s Do Business Group said: “We are delighted to support a new business coming into Hastings to compliment the range of independent stores already achieving success in the area.

“Hastings has an incredibly supportive business community, so we are sure RD1 Clothing will be welcomed with open arms. We wish Mickey every success.”

RD1 Clothing is open seven days a week with next-day delivery available through its website.

Brands available at the store include Brixton, Lee Jeans, Lyle and Scott, and Fila Vintage.