The owner of a new cocktail bar in Midhurst will find out next week if she will be granted a licence to provide music and late-night refreshments.

The application for a premises licence from Shaakilla Mahabir, owner and founder of The Secret Boardroom, will be decided by a Chichester District Council licensing sub-committee on Thursday (August 17).

The 1920s-themed bar opened last month on the corner of Petersfield Road and Rumbold Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received four objections to the application – two from members of the public, one from Sussex Police and one from the Environmental Protection Team.

Location of new cocktail bar in Midhurst (Google Maps)

After agreeing a number of conditions with Ms Mahabir relating to issues such as CCTV, an incident log and the use of Challenge 25 to prevent sales of alcohol to minors, the police agreed to withdraw the objection.

The application asks permission to play live music from 7-9pm Monday to Friday and 7-10pm on Saturday and Sunday and recorded music every day from 11am to 11pm.

It also seeks permission to serve late-night refreshments every day from 11pm to 12.30am and alcohol from 11am to 12.30am, with the bar closing at 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospect of late-night music and alcohol consumption prompted objections from two neighbours of The Secret Boardroom – including one who lives in the flat above the premises and described the idea as ‘not reasonable’.

Noise concerns were also shared by the environmental protection team who pointed out that, as the premises used to used as a shop, the sound insulation between it and the flat above ‘may not be sufficient’.