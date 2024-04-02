New minibus for Chichester charity
Contact 88 is a charity which has been providing transport to the elderly residents of Chichester for more than 30 years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity has taken delivery of a new accessible Peugeot Boxer minibus supplied by CVM World.
They hope to replace their other minibus within the next few months subject to funding
Contact 88, through its volunteer helpers and drivers arranges shopping and outings for people in their own homes in Chichester and the immediate villages, together with transport for care homes and local clubs for the elderly.