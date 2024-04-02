New minibus for Chichester charity

Contact 88 is a charity which has been providing transport to the elderly residents of Chichester for more than 30 years.
By Peter MccallumContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
The charity has taken delivery of a new accessible Peugeot Boxer minibus supplied by CVM World.

They hope to replace their other minibus within the next few months subject to funding

Contact 88, through its volunteer helpers and drivers arranges shopping and outings for people in their own homes in Chichester and the immediate villages, together with transport for care homes and local clubs for the elderly.