The charity has taken delivery of a new accessible Peugeot Boxer minibus supplied by CVM World.

They hope to replace their other minibus within the next few months subject to funding

Contact 88, through its volunteer helpers and drivers arranges shopping and outings for people in their own homes in Chichester and the immediate villages, together with transport for care homes and local clubs for the elderly.