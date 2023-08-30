New minister for three Mid Sussex churches in Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Haywards Heath
Hassocks United Reformed Church has announced that David Cumbers, 46, has arrived and is getting to know the area, as well as the people who attend the United Reformed churches at Burgess Hill, Hassocks and
David, who is set to live in Hassocks, is from Essex and was a lay preacher and leader at a local church.
He said: “I am really excited to have been called to become the minister of the Mid Sussex Pastorate. I am looking forward to working together with the members of the three churches, and also other churches in the area, to help grow God’s kingdom in Mid Sussex.”
David has been studying for ordained ministry at Westminster College, Cambridge, for the past four years. He is set to share the leadership of the three churches with elected local leaders, known as elders, and other church members. David is married with three teenaged children and his working background is in customer service.
Hassocks United Reformed Church said that none of the three churches is big enough for everyone expected to attend the ordination and induction service. This means the service will take place at the King’s Church, Victoria Road, Burgess Hill, at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 16. At this point David will officially become ‘the Reverend David Cumbers’.
On Sunday, September 17, there will be a joint service for the three churches at Hassocks church at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to attend the service.