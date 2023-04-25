Edit Account-Sign Out
New mobile signal will make a 'noticeable difference to Petworth residents says MP

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith joined Three UK executives in Petworth on Friday to welcome the Government’s new mobile data strategy to end gaps in coverage.

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST

Andrew met Three UK’s chief network officer, Iain Milligan, at the site to hear more about their local upgrades across West Sussex and what is involved with delivering new technology.

They were joined by Paul Wise from Ericsson, the company contracted to maintain the masts.

Petworth is served by three mobile masts, one of which has already been upgraded and the other two of which are now included in Three UK’s ongoing upgrade programme.

Andrew Griffith at a ThreeUK mobile mast site in PetworthAndrew Griffith at a ThreeUK mobile mast site in Petworth
Andrew Griffith at a ThreeUK mobile mast site in Petworth

The improved 4G signal will make a noticeable difference to residents and traders who rely on it every day.

Three UK have recently made changes to they way they upgrade shared mobile masts guaranteeing faster improvements for local people who use their services.

The Government recently announced a new mobile data strategy which identify any ‘gaps’ in 4G coverage and speed up improvements to fill them. As part of the new initiative, the Government has launched a 5G innovation fund which will provide £40 million to promote investment and adoption of 5G by businesses and public services.

Protest organised as Midhurst road remains closed after devastating fire
Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was great to hear from Three UK their plans ro upgrade coverage and to welcome the Government’s plan to end mobile data ‘not-spots’ in West Sussex.

“I have long campaigned for better mobile data in rural areas like ours and I am delighted improvements are now being delivered.

“This news sits alongside the Government’s £100 million investment to connect 60,000 households and businesses to superfast Gigabit broadband in the near future.”

