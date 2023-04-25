Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith joined Three UK executives in Petworth on Friday to welcome the Government’s new mobile data strategy to end gaps in coverage.

Andrew met Three UK’s chief network officer, Iain Milligan, at the site to hear more about their local upgrades across West Sussex and what is involved with delivering new technology.

They were joined by Paul Wise from Ericsson, the company contracted to maintain the masts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petworth is served by three mobile masts, one of which has already been upgraded and the other two of which are now included in Three UK’s ongoing upgrade programme.

Andrew Griffith at a ThreeUK mobile mast site in Petworth

The improved 4G signal will make a noticeable difference to residents and traders who rely on it every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three UK have recently made changes to they way they upgrade shared mobile masts guaranteeing faster improvements for local people who use their services.

The Government recently announced a new mobile data strategy which identify any ‘gaps’ in 4G coverage and speed up improvements to fill them. As part of the new initiative, the Government has launched a 5G innovation fund which will provide £40 million to promote investment and adoption of 5G by businesses and public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was great to hear from Three UK their plans ro upgrade coverage and to welcome the Government’s plan to end mobile data ‘not-spots’ in West Sussex.

“I have long campaigned for better mobile data in rural areas like ours and I am delighted improvements are now being delivered.