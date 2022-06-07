On Tuesday, June 14, Port Kitchen in Shoreham Port, a new venture from the port staff, will welcome guests to enjoy what it has to offer.

The restaurant, which is fully wheelchair accessible, has a convenient grab and go hatch as well as a more modern, welcoming space for guests to enjoy a leisurely dining experience.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port Kitchen’s menu includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options and low-to-no alcohol drinks, alongside a selection of local wines and beers.

Port Kitchen opens next week in Shoreham Port

Guests can reach the restaurant on the 700 bus. The restaurant is a five-minute walk from Southwick train station. It has bike sheds on site and a limited number of pay as you park spaces.

Port Kitchen is open to customers seven days a week, 8am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm Friday and Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

Port Kitchen opens next week in Shoreham Port