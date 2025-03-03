New monthly lunch club launches in Lancing, with overwhelming positive feedback

A new monthly lunch club has launched in Lancing – and the first gathering was a huge hit.

Lancing Parish Council said the positive feedback had been overwhelming following the first event on Thursday, February 27.

Lancing Lunch Club was launched at Lancing Parish Hall to bring the community together while providing an affordable, nutritious meal for local residents.

On the menu for February was a delicious homemade pie with vegetables, followed by a scrumptious crumble for dessert.

The club is being run by dedicated volunteers, who will cook and serve a freshly-prepared two-course meal for £6.

Fran Corney, community, events and comms officer, said: "We are thrilled to introduce this Monthly Lunch Club as a way to support our community.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy a warm meal, make new friends, and feel more connected. We hope this initiative will make a real difference in people's lives.

"The initiative has already received an overwhelming response, with many bookings secured ahead of the first lunch."

The club has been established with two key objectives in mind, tackling food poverty and combating social isolation.

The affordable, nutritious meal provided ensures residents who may be struggling to afford regular meals have access to wholesome food.

The warm, welcoming and inclusive club will be a space where people can connect, socialise and build meaningful relationships over shared meals.

Fran said Lancing Parish Council is proud to support this initiative and she encourages all local residents to go along, enjoy a delicious meal and experience the benefits of this fantastic community project.

For more information or to book your place, contact Lancing Parish Council on 01903 753355. Visit www.lancingparishcouncil.gov.uk for more information.