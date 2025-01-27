New mosaic plaques at Worthing station celebrate the town, emphasising it is 'God's waiting room no more'
Four roundels have been placed at the central station in conjunction with Southern Rail, as part of the improvement works West Sussex County Council has been carrying out in Railway Approach and Cross Street.
There are two large Worthing signs either side of the station entrance, each filled with tiny pictures and details about the town.
Home, Worthingites, sea, windy, pier, pebbles, hope, joy and fish and chips are just some of the words used to celebrate Worthing on one, while the other includes words like love, sunset, The Downs, flint and, of course, train.
Famous people celebrated include writer Oscar Wilde, Worthing FC owner George Dowell, singer Alma Cogan, author Jane Austen and comedian Gladys Morgan.
Among the many messages on the plaques is 'God's waiting room no more', printed on an upside down heart on one of the Worthing signs.
In front of the station steps, there are two smaller plaques, one celebrating Community and one for Seaside.
Look for a tree, cupcake, crab, dragonfly, fish and an octopus among the images.
The mosaics were made by Artyface, founded by Maud Milton in 1999 to provide high quality, legacy public art.
Maud and her team have made roundels for stations on the London Overground line and at Thornton Heath railway station for Govia Thameslink Railway.
