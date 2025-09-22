New moves in bid to solve major Horsham traffic problems

New moves are being made in a bid to solve major traffic problems in a Horsham neighbourhood.

Local residents have been raising concerns for some time about high levels of cars using Sargent Way in Broadbridge Heath as a rat run and about drivers using the nearby neighbourhood centre car park as a cut-through.

Problems first arose when part of the main road off the A24 into Broadbridge Heath was turned into a bus-only lane. Drivers began using Sargent Way as a cut-through into Broadbridge Way – and traffic has since rapidly increased.

Now West Sussex County Council is considering closing one side of Sargent Way and the removal of a through route in the neighbourhood centre car park.

The Sergent Way junction with Broadbridge Way at the neighbourhood centre car park in Broadbridge Heath

It says it also plans to re-establish camera enforcement at the bus-only lane in Broadbridge Way.

Meanwhile, it is asking people to share their views via an online consultation. See bit.ly/47Qr6Dm

It says: “It is expected that closure of one side of Sargent Way, in conjunction with the removal of the through route in the Neighbourhood Centre Car Park and operational use of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition at the bus gate, will remove inappropriate through traffic from the estate roads and reduce movement and speeds on Broadbridge Way.”

But, it adds: “Closure of one side of Sargent Way would mean some residents not being able to use a direct route to access on to Broadbridge Way and thus require some localised re-routing. This will depend on which side of Sargent Way is closed (which is subject to consultation and approved Traffic Regulation Order) and the individual destination or origin of the journey.

“This could mean that some of the estate roads within the area might see an increase in traffic generated from local residents. There is also no guarantee that ‘through traffic’ may still seek to use other access points into the estate.”

The council says that people’s views on the proposals will inform a decision about how the scheme is progressed.

The consultation opened on Monday September 22 and will close on October 26.