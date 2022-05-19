New moves in plans to build controversial Horsham incinerator

Waste management firm Britaniacrest Recycling announced in November 2020 that it planned to start building the incinerator last summer after a planning inspector ruled it could go ahead, despite widespread opposition.

But last year, the company sought an environmental permit variation from the Environment Agency for the recycling site on the old Wealden Brickworks off Langhurstwood Road.

Members of the campaign group NoIncinerator4Horsham - who fear the incinerator will produce pollutants - then called on the Environment Agency to pause public consultation on the permit variation because they said not enough information was available to the public.

An artist's impression of what the Horsham incinerator will look like

And the Environment Agency announced this week that it is now launching another consultation.

It said in a statement: “After reviewing more than 130 comments and scrutinising evidence, the Environment Agency is 'minded to’ issue a permit variation to add mechanical sorting and an energy recovery facility” to the Langhurstwood site.

But it said it will make no final decisions until after a further public consultation.

Agency area environment manager Michael Turner said: “We have carefully considered all of the documents provided by Britaniacrest Recycling Limited as well as relevant matters raised by members of the public.

"The Environment Agency is satisfied that the appropriate measures are in place to operate the energy recovery facility without causing harm to the environment or human health.

“Before we make a final decision, we would like to invite members of the public to read our draft decision document and permit variation and let us know of any further information relating to any potential impact on the environment or public health you would like us to consider.”

The agency says that two online documents can be commented on: the draft decision document and the draft permit variation.

It says the draft decision document explains its thought process and how it has taken on board the comments received in the first consultation.

It adds: “The draft permit variation outlines the conditions the operator would have to meet.

“Only issues covered by the environmental permit can be considered in this consultation.

"All relevant comments will be reviewed before a final decision is made whether to issue an environmental permit variation.”

And it adds: “We would only issue a permit variation if we are satisfied that Britaniacrest Recycling Limited has the appropriate systems in place to operate the energy recovery facility without causing harm to the environment or human health.

"We have checked that the operator will use appropriate preventative measures to monitor and control issues such as dust, noise or particulate emissions, so that no significant pollution is caused.”

People have until June 26 to make comments.

The documents are available at https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/rh12-4qd-britaniacrest-recycling-limited-draft-dec