New multi-faith space now open at hospital in Eastbourne
Lead by the Equality and Diversity team, with support from a number of Muslim colleagues and the chaplaincy team, this new space now boasts a bigger room filled with natural light, a sink and a fridge for added convenience.
The project was sparked by the invaluable feedback from colleagues and patients, who noted that the previous rooms were too small and lacked separate prayer spaces for men and women.
The former multi-faith room is still available, providing additional private prayer areas within the chaplaincy.
Feedback on the new multi-faith space has been very positive.
One individual said: “The morale of worshippers attending the new multi-faith room has been greatly lifted since its opening. I would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved in this change, it is greatly appreciated.”
The multi-faith room can be found on level three, purple zone, within the Eastbourne DGH main hospital building.
