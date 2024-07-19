New multi-faith space now open at hospital in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 18:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An exciting new multi-faith space has now opened at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

Lead by the Equality and Diversity team, with support from a number of Muslim colleagues and the chaplaincy team, this new space now boasts a bigger room filled with natural light, a sink and a fridge for added convenience.

The project was sparked by the invaluable feedback from colleagues and patients, who noted that the previous rooms were too small and lacked separate prayer spaces for men and women.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former multi-faith room is still available, providing additional private prayer areas within the chaplaincy.

An exciting new multi-faith space has now opened at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS TrustAn exciting new multi-faith space has now opened at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
An exciting new multi-faith space has now opened at Eastbourne District General Hospital. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Feedback on the new multi-faith space has been very positive.

One individual said: “The morale of worshippers attending the new multi-faith room has been greatly lifted since its opening. I would like to extend our thanks to everyone involved in this change, it is greatly appreciated.”

The multi-faith room can be found on level three, purple zone, within the Eastbourne DGH main hospital building.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice