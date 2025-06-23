New mural in celebration of Bexhill's Guinness World Record in 2017

Supported by W. Ave Arts, a local non-profit organisation that wants to make creativity accessible to everyone, Abraham. O is known for his detailed and striking artwork, which has been brightening up areas of Bexhill, Hastings, and St Leonards over the last few years.

Carol Cook, director of W.Ave Arts, explains that this black-and-white mural reflects the belief that art sparks conversation and builds connections, enriching the area's culture and character.

In 2017, Bexhill made history by hosting the largest gathering of mermaids on a beach—317 mermaids—during the annual Bexhill Festival of the Sea event, which is sadly no longer taking place. The new mural is in celebration of that achievement.

Carol said, "Originally, the plan was to paint the entire side of the building, but we felt it didn't quite suit the space. Sometimes, less is more. Choosing a simpler, more considered approach feels just right for its surroundings—subtle, classic, and beautiful. The record-breaking moment was an event that captured the town's playful character and strong community spirit."

W. Ave Arts directly supported funding for the mural as part of its commitment to enhancing the local area. The team stated that the artwork was a personal investment, underscoring their belief in the value of public art and their commitment to giving back to the community.

Carol added: "Every penny W.Ave Arts raises through its affordable pay-what-you-can workshops, classes, and studio spaces is reinvested back into the community. The organisation is committed to creating further local events and projects, including contributions like the sand for the kids' beach party on 30th August.

"Public art like this mural plays an essential role in community life. It adds interest to shared spaces, invites people to stop and talk, and reminds everyone that they're part of something positive. By investing in creativity and keeping it accessible to all, W.Ave Arts is showing just how much difference art can make to the town's spirit."

The artwork is currently behind scaffolding because the property it’s attached to is being renovated. The scaffolding is due to be removed in about three weeks.

1 . New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. Photo: Justin L

2 . New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. Photo: W.Ave Arts

3 . New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. New mural by Abraham. O in Egerton Road, Bexhill. Photo: W.Ave Arts