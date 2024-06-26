New name confirmed for Eastbourne's Meads Sports Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wave Active and SDHC who will run the much-loved sports complex from August 1, have called the centre ‘Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing’.
Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, said: “There are huge health and wellbeing opportunities for residents by co-locating the facilities offered by a modern sports and leisure centre with healthcare support and personalised interventions.
“Inactivity is one of the leading causes of death in the UK, but we can have a positive impact on that statistic in Eastbourne by taking a different approach to how people engage with professionals who are here to help.”
On July 10, between 1pm and 8pm existing members are being invited to Hillbrow to meet the new team and find out a bit more about the plans. A similar event is also being organised for non-members on July 17.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.