Wave Active and South Downs Health and Care (SDHC) have confirmed the new name of the Hillbrow sports centre in Meads.

Wave Active and SDHC who will run the much-loved sports complex from August 1, have called the centre ‘Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing’.

Duncan Kerr, Chief Executive of Wave Active, said: “There are huge health and wellbeing opportunities for residents by co-locating the facilities offered by a modern sports and leisure centre with healthcare support and personalised interventions.

“Inactivity is one of the leading causes of death in the UK, but we can have a positive impact on that statistic in Eastbourne by taking a different approach to how people engage with professionals who are here to help.”

