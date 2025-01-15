New name needed for Shakespeare Hall in Newhaven as recreation ground regeneration goes ahead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public can come up with a new name for Shakespeare Hall in Newhaven this year.

Lewes District Council are inviting new name suggestions for the hall as part of the refurbishment of the Fort Road Recreation Ground, which will include a new café and terrace.

The council said the regeneration will also include a new play area, outdoor gym equipment and artificial cricket wicket. It will involve updates to existing buildings too, as well as landscaping the site to increase biodiversity, a new community orchard and enhanced public toilet facilities.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, said: “We are delighted to invite the local community to get involved in our exciting plans and help shape the future of Fort Road Recreation Ground. By finding a new name for this hall, residents can leave their mark on a space that will be enjoyed for generations to come. Let your imagination run wild – we welcome names that reflect Newhaven, its history, its geography or its aspirations for the future.”

An architect’s image of the refurbished Shakespeare Hall in Newhaven

The council said the footpaths linking the recreation ground with Castle Hill Nature Reserve have been opened up to improve connections between the sites.

People can submit their name ideas for Shakespeare Hall at www.fortroadnewhaven.org and the closing date is Friday, February 14 (5pm). A panel will consider the ideas and the winning submission will be announced in spring.

A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “The transformation of Fort Road Recreation Ground is being made possible thanks to funding from UK Government as part of the Re-Imagining Newhaven Programme and work is due to start this spring.”