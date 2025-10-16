New off-licence proposed for Selsey
The application, made by KD Enterprise Trades Ltd, seeks permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises at 24 Hillfield Road. If approved, the store would be able to sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm, with Sunday trading ending an hour earlier at 10pm.
Residents and responsible authorities can view the full application by visiting Chichester District Council’s offices at East Pallant House or online at www.chichester.gov.uk.
Anyone wishing to make a representation must do so in writing to the Licensing Manager by November 6, 2025, either by post or by emailing [email protected].
The council has reminded residents that it is an offence to make a false statement in connection with a licensing application, which can lead to an unlimited fine.
