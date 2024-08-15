New on call firefighters for Herstmonceux, Seaford, Heathfield, Uckfield, Wadhurst and Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service announced that its Training Centre recently hosted a Core Skills Pass Out Parade for seven new on-call firefighters.

ESFRS said two are joining Herstmonceux, while others are joining Seaford, Heathfield, Uckfield, Wadhurst and Hailsham.

The parade took place on Friday, July 12.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “It takes a huge amount of commitment and effort to get this far. The firefighters should be proud of their achievements and will be an asset to the Service and their local communities. We wish them every success in their future career with East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.”

The fire service said its On-Call Core Skills Course consists of 14 days of intensive training, which is split over two weekends and a further two-week course. They said the aim is to equip trainee firefighters with the practical skills and knowledge they would need as a part of an operational response team. Visit www.esfrs.org/on-call-firefighters.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The trainees have acquired and applied a wide range of practical skills including hose running, pumping from both pressure fed and open water supplies and safely pitching a variety of fire service ladders. They have also had input in First Aid, Manual Handling and working with foam externally to extinguish fires. In addition to the practical aspects, our trainee firefighters have had to demonstrate their knowledge and understanding through a sequence of written assessments. They have reached the halfway point in their training. They will now be trained in Road Traffic Collision, Working at Height, Water Safety and culminating in a two-week Breathing Apparatus course.”