The site on Queensway, where the Sussex Exchange was based, became available to buy or rent last month via commercial estate agents, Dyer & Hobbis.

Economic development company Sea Change Sussex said it was offering the building to prospective new operators, either to buy for £1.2 million or let for £100,000 a year.

A spokesperson for the company said this week that it had now ‘accepted an offer’ for the site and that details were currently being drawn up behind the scenes by solicitors.

However, Sea Change said it was unable to say as yet who was planning to take over the running of the site.

The Sussex Exchange went into liquidation in summer this year.

Sea Change Sussex, the company’s landlord, said the business was hard hit by the pandemic.

The Sussex Exchange opened in August 2012 as a conference centre.

The building was officially opened in November that year by Eric Pickles, the then Secretary of State for Local Government.

The business housed the Mia Lounge, cinema complex and restaurant.

The building spans 9,046 sq ft (840.5 sq m) over two floors, with large outdoor terraces.

