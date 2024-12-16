New owners for Chichester pharmacy after doctors retire

Summersdale Pharmacy, just outside Chichester city centre, is set to expand after being purchased by new owners earlier this year.

The pharmacy, on Lavant Road, dispenses some 10,000 items a month to residents, and is attached to Lavant Road Surgery. It was opened by the surgery’s GPs but, after some of them retired, those that remained decided to put the business up for sale.

Now, the pharmacy has been purchased by experienced multiple operators Mohamed Amiralli and Kardo Ali, as part of a joint venture.

“We are excited to have acquired Summersdale Pharmacy and look forward to building on the excellent foundations laid by the previous owners,” Kardo Ali said.

"The close relationship with the local GP surgery presents a unique opportunity to provide even greater care and service to the community. We’re committed to continuing the pharmacy’s strong reputation while exploring new ways to expand its services and ensure it remains an integral part of the local community.”

Mark Page, Director - Pharmacy at Christie & Co, the company responsible for the sales process, added: “Health centre-based pharmacies continue to be very popular with pharmacy buyers who enjoy the close relationship with the GPs. This attractive pharmacy received a number of offers and I’m confident that the experience and drive from the new owners will take the business to the next level. We wish them all the very best.”