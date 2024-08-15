New owners for Poundstretcher stores in Hastings

The company has been acquired by the US investment firm Fortress, the owner of the Majestic Wine off-licence and Punch pubs group, for an undisclosed sum.

The UK discount retail chain has 322 shops, of which about 60 trade under the name Bargain Buys.

To mark the change-over Poundstretcher at Bexhill Road, selected customers for a big -give-away earlier this month, with a chance, every hour to win a £10 in-store voucher to spend.

Store manager Chris Jennings said: “Customers loved the in store event with lots of treats being handed out. We have seen a increase in customers returning to our store and we just want to say thank you and please come and see us.”New owners Fortress Investment Group was unsuccessful in its attempt to buy the UK supermarket group Morrisons in 2021. It has install the former Morrisons commercial director Andy Atkinson as chief executive and the supermarket’s former chief operating officer and finance director Trevor Strain will join Poundstretcher’s board as non-executive director.

The change marks the exit of Aziz Tayub, who first took an interest in the chain in 2007 with his brother.

Ahsan Aijaz, the co-head of private equity at Fortress, said: “Poundstretcher is an exciting business in a critical part of the UK retail sector, and we recognise its importance to consumers across the country.

“We have long believed in the UK, and the consumer sector, as evidenced by our investments. We have a demonstrated history of investing in sponsored companies to drive growth, increase profitability and job creation – our plans for Poundstretcher are no different.”

Fortress has said it is committed to being “long-term stewards” of Poundstretcher, describing it as ‘an exciting business with huge potential’.

1 . Poundstretcher under new ownership Poundstretcher under new ownership Photo: supplied

