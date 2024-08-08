New partnership to help bring affordable housing to Sussex
The group, called Sussex Rural Affordable Housing Partnership (SRAHP) seeks to building on the enabling work already carried out by Action in Rural Sussex. Representatives from the South Downs National Park Authority, Wealden, Rother, Chichester, Horsham, Lewes, Mid Sussex and Arun Local Authorities, are all involved with the organisation, alongside further representatives from Homes England, East Sussex Association of Local Councils, West Sussex Association of Local Councils and Registered Providers.
In an official statement released earlier this week, a spokesperson said the “SRAHP will be instrumental in developing strong partnerships and will act as a forum for the discussion of key rural housing issues, sharing good practice and innovation and delving into the specific local issues.
"If you are aware of a need for locally affordable housing where you live, please contact Louise Halpern, Rural Housing Enabler at Action in rural Sussex: [email protected] or call 07514 648057.”