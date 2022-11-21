Matt Turner, who is CEO of the Creative Pod, said he is thrilled to take on the role.
Matt is also a patron of Chestnut Tree House and the founder of Young Start-Up Talent, a competition that aims to help 16 to 25-year-old entrepreneurs.
“The work that St Peter & St James Hospice do for people with life-limiting illnesses, is very inspiring and humbling,” he said. “Having seen what they do in my local area, I’m truly in awe of the work the team do and I’m confident we can work together to grow the charity’s footprint even further. It will be my privilege to support in any way I can.”
Most Popular
Matt started Creative Pod in 2006 and St Peter & St James Hospice said they look forward to working with him as a proactive and influential Sussex businessman who can help shape the future of the hospice.
Visit stpjhospice.org.