St Peter & St James Hospice has announced its new patron.

Matt Turner, who is CEO of the Creative Pod, said he is thrilled to take on the role.

Matt is also a patron of Chestnut Tree House and the founder of Young Start-Up Talent, a competition that aims to help 16 to 25-year-old entrepreneurs.

“The work that St Peter & St James Hospice do for people with life-limiting illnesses, is very inspiring and humbling,” he said. “Having seen what they do in my local area, I’m truly in awe of the work the team do and I’m confident we can work together to grow the charity’s footprint even further. It will be my privilege to support in any way I can.”

